Man charged in Kansas with killing ex, 2 of her children

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. He is jailed on $1 million bond. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday.

Prosecutors allege in charging documents that he set fire to the house as well as to a minvian. The complaint doesn't list a cause of death for the victims or a possible motive for the killings. It says they died either Sunday or Monday.

Family members said Rodriguez-Santilla had two other children who weren't home at the time of the fire.