Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in teen's death

LELAND, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman last December.

News outlets report Leland police charged 48-year-old Troy Lee Benson of Leland, saying in warrants that he gave alcohol to 18-year-old Katelyn Lea Barnes. Benson is also charged with giving alcohol to a person under 21 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A news release says just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers found Barnes dead in a home, and an autopsy and toxicology screening showed that she died from acute alcohol poisoning.

Benson is free on a $50,000 bond from the Brunswick County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.