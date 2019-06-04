https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-charged-with-firing-into-car-after-wedding-13933929.php
Man charged with firing into car after wedding, killing 1
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting up a car carrying four women from a wedding and killing one of them.
The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Deandre Jackson, of Raytown, was convicted Monday of second-degree murder and nine other felonies in the November 2016 shooting that killed Maryanna Pennington and wounded three others.
Court records say their car broke down near a Kansas City cemetery after they left a wedding. They were calling for help when Jackson shot up the car. More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.
A witness told police that Jackson's girlfriend was in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the shooting.
Jackson's sentencing is set for Aug. 6.
