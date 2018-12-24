Man charged with fatally shooting his 57-year-old mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in Buffalo say a 38-year-old man has been charged with killing his 57-year-old mother.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference Monday that Gus Oldham was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on a second-degree murder charge.

Flynn says Oldham shot and killed his mother, Cheneta Oldham, on Sunday at the home they shared in the city.

The district attorney says family members called police with concerns about her. When officers arrived at the home around 5:30 p.m., they found the woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The son is being held in jail. He's due back in court on Friday. A judge ordered that Oldham undergoes a mental health evaluation.

Prosecutors say he'll be assigned a lawyer.