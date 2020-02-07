Man charged with crossing state lines for sex with girl

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man they say traveled to Massachusetts to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Donald Gibson, 37, of Nashua, was charged with child pornography offenses and traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said.

He has been detained since his arrest Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing. A message was left with his public defender.

Gibson spoke with an undercover agent using text messaging apps and “devised a plan” to meet at a hotel in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, in order to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

The undercover agent pretended that the fictitious girl was his daughter. Authorities say Gibson also sent child pornography to the undercover agent and also had child porn on his cellphone.