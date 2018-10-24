Man charged with assaulting children from mom's day care

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with sexually assaulting three children who attended his mother's day care has been held on $300,000 bail.

The Connecticut Post reports that 41-year-old Franklin McKinney, of Bridgeport, appeared in court Tuesday on multiple counts of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Police say McKinney lived in the basement of his mother's home. She ran the child care business out of the home.

Authorities allege McKinney lured the children, a 9-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, to his apartment by offering to let them play video games. They say he promised the girl $1 to keep quiet.

Family members say McKinney is mentally disabled. He says he only tickled the children. No defense lawyer was listed in online court records.

