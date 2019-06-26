Man charged with alleged threats at Kansas City cave complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who prompted an hours-long lockdown after threatening to shoot people in an underground cave complex in Kansas City is charged with making a terrorist threat.

Clay County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 45-year-old Kevin Becknal, of Orrick, who had been fired days earlier from one of the businesses at the Hunt Midwest SubTropolis in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports court records indicate Becknal returned to the complex Tuesday and told a co-worker to call a supervisor. He then allegedly said he had 45 bullets to "shoot people around here."

Becknal drove off about 10 minutes later. Police were not sure whether he left the area, so the caves were shut down and workers told to remain in their offices.

Becknal was arrested later in Prairie Village, Kansas.

