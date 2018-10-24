Man charged with Wyoming GOP office fire

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal authorities in Wyoming have charged a man with vandalizing and setting fire to a local Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie last September.

Kellen M. Sorber was charged Tuesday with using fire to commit a felony after an investigation into the fire at the Albany County GOP headquarters.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart Healey has asked that Sorber be detained pending trial. It wasn't immediately clear if Sorber had an attorney.

Both Democratic and Republican party leaders in Laramie said they had never heard of Sorber, who is not a registered voter in Wyoming.

The Sept. 6 fire caused moderate damage to the first floor office. An occupant in an apartment on the second floor of the building was evacuated and not hurt.

The office reopened on Oct. 8.