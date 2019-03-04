Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman's shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The attorney general and Manchester police chief say Justin Moura was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 34-year-old Tanya Hall on Saturday.

An autopsy conducted on Hall determined that she died of a gunshot wound to the back and that the manner of her death was homicide.

The 34-year-old Moura is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.