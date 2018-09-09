Man charged in stabbing death of teenage girl in New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a teenage girl in New Jersey.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office announced Sunday that 20-year-old Bryan Cordero-Castro of Long Branch is charged with first-degree murder, weapon possession and attempted escape in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Long Branch police responded to a report of a stabbing shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The juvenile victim was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, where she died just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Her name hasn't been released.

Prosecutors said the victim and suspect were known to each other and there is no threat to public safety.

A listed number for Cordero-Castro couldn't be found Sunday and it's unclear whether he has an attorney.