Man charged in shooting of 2 South St. Paul officers









CORRECTS THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS SHOT TO A FEW, NOT ONE - Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting between a suspect and a South St. Paul police officer in South St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Authorities say a few South St. Paul officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a group home resident. South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich says the officers went to the group home on a report of a missing resident, who then turned up and opened fire with a shotgun. He says the officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who dropped the gun and was arrested. Teresa Roussin heads back inside her home, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn., following a shooting two doors down.

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 33-year-old man with mental health issues has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left two South St. Paul police officers injured.

Prosecutors say Dustin Allen Bilderback of South St. Paul was charged Friday with multiple counts. The shooting happened Thursday after officers went to a group home to check on Bilderback.

The complaint says officers arrived to find Bilderback outside with his mental health caseworker. While officers discussed a possible mental health hold, Bilderback pulled a shotgun from his car and began firing.

Officers returned fire, but did not hit Bilderback.

One officer was shot in the left side of his neck, back and arm. The other was hit in the leg.

Online records do not list an attorney to comment on Bilderback's behalf.