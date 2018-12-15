Man charged in shooting deaths after gas station assault

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged in the shooting deaths of two men he said were among a group that assaulted him outside a western Pennsylvania gas station.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Lee Richardson was charged with criminal homicide after the gunfire reported at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Ambridge.

Officials in Beaver County said Richardson said he shot 32-year-old Brandon Everett and 29-year-old Lamar Seymour after they and three others assaulted him outside the Sunoco A Plus Mini-Mart.

Authorities said in a criminal complaint that Richardson indicated he acted in self-defense, saying "They jumped me," and "I never did anything like this." Three men were charged in the attack on Richardson.

Court documents don't list a defense attorney for Richardson and a listed number in his name couldn't be found Saturday.