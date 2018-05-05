Man charged in police chase that injured officers, civilian

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection with a police pursuit in New Jersey that resulted in injuries to four officers and a civilian.

Essex County prosecutors say a Belleville officer tried to stop an all-terrain vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, but the vehicle refused to stop and collided with a car.

Prosecutors said two police responding police cars collided with each other. Four officers in the cars were taken to University Hospital and the civilian driver was taken to another hospital. All were treated and released.

Twenty-one-year-old Wilfredo Soto of Nutley was charged with aggravated assault, eluding, contempt and various motor vehicle offenses. Soto was taken to Essex County jail; a message left at a number listed in that name wasn't immediately returned Saturday.