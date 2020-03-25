Man charged in officers' deaths moved to a county jail

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man awaiting trial in the shooting deaths of two police officers has been moved to a different detention facility.

Marquis Flowers is now in the Adams County jail, where he's being held on a contempt of court charge for an incident that happened before the 2018 killings of the two Brookhaven officers, news outlets reported.

Flowers was moved to the jail Friday from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. After he was arrested and charged in the killings of the officers, Flowers was sent to the state prison system to finish serving a sentence for a vehicle burglary conviction.

Flowers was on parole for that conviction when Cpl. Zach Moak, 31, and patrol officer James White, 35, were shot to death Sept. 29, 2018, while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home in Brookhaven.

On Oct. 28, more than a year after the killings, Flowers was indicted on two counts of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pleaded not guilty Nov. 12 to all three counts.

District Attorney Dee Bates has said he will seek the death penalty. A status hearing for the case is scheduled for April 1, but it's unclear whether courts will be open because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Flowers is charged in Adams County with stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase in 2017.