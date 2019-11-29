Man charged in multistate high-speed police chase sentenced

POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police say a man charged for a high-speed chase has been sentenced.

The Rutland Herald reports 29-year-old Vincent Striglia, of Poultney, was sentenced Tuesday. He will remain under probation for two years; the sentences for the various charges were either suspended or deferred and ranged from four months to four years.

State police say Striglia drove more than 100 miles per hour as he led police to New York and back in December 2017.

Police say Striglia assaulted a family member before stealing a vehicle, fleeing a Poultney home and leading police on a chase after an attempted traffic stop.

Striglia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, driving under the influence and other charges.

Striglia said during sentencing that he’s just glad no one was hurt and that he hasn’t had a drink since.