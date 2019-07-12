Man charged in mobile home fire that killed 4 including wife

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A man has been charged with four counts of aggravated murder and one count of arson in the deaths of his wife and her three children in Port Angeles.

The Peninsula Daily News reports 34-year-old Matthew Wetherington was charged Wednesday in Clallam County Superior Court.

Port Angeles police say Wetherington killed 34-year-old Valerie Kambeitz, 9-year-old Lilly Kambeitz, 6-year-old Emma Kambeitz, and 5-year-old Jayden Kambeitz and set fire to the residence at the Welcome Inn RV Park Saturday.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office began conducting autopsies Thursday to positively identify the bodies.

Police say witness reported seeing Wetherington running from the trailer where the family lived after hearing a loud boom and seeing flames at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wetherington was arrested at a nearby campsite. He's being held on $5 million bail.

A call to his lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

