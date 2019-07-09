Man charged in killing tried to mislead investigators

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say a man charged with killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman tried to give his girlfriend a story to tell about the crime through secret jailhouse letters.

FBI Agent Mike Maseth testified Tuesday that the letters were found in the Saline County Jail's library and other areas after Aubrey Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were incarcerated there.

Maseth said the letters showed Trail wanted to be portrayed as the villain while Boswell told investigators she was forced to participate.

This is the fourth week of Trail's trial. He returned to the courtroom Tuesday for the first time since he slashed at his neck June 24.

He and Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Sidney Loofe. Her body parts were found in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Boswell is awaiting trial.