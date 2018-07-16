Man charged in fatal stabbing had killed his wife in 1979

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A 76-year-old man charged with fatally stabbing a woman outside a laundromat in Lewiston was previously convicted of fatally stabbing of his wife in 1979.

Albert Flick was charged Monday with murder in the death of 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie, who was stabbed Sunday morning and died later that day.

Police say her 11-year-old twins witnessed the attack.

Several men tackled Flick and held him until police arrived. Flick was hospitalized with chest pain and was arrested upon his release Monday. It was unknown if he had a lawyer.

Court records indicate Flick killed his wife, Sandra Flick, stabbing her 14 times in 1979. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that he's had several run-ins with police since his release in 2000. Charges included domestic violence assault and criminal threatening.