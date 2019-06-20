Man charged in death of son after alleged argument

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — An 84-year-old suburban Chicago man is being held without bond on charges he shot to death his son at the home they shared.

William Karras of Schaumburg was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Nick Karras.

Schaumburg police say officers responding to the home late Monday found Nick Karras' body as well as a handgun and spent shell casings.

Cook County prosecutors say the victim's girlfriend heard the shots and found the younger man lying on the floor of the kitchen with gunshot wounds to the back of his head and his face.

Authorities allege an argument between William Karras and his son over finances and the condition of the home led to the shooting.

It wasn't immediately known if William Karras has obtained legal representation.