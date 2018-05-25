Man charged in death of Utah teen he was 'obsessed' with

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 15-year-old Salt Lake City girl police say he was obsessed with and wanted to marry.

Charging documents filed Friday say Shaun French acknowledged to a friend that he had killed Baleigh Bagshaw on May 7 by cutting her throat.

Bagshaw's mother says her daughter told her a week before her death that she had been in a sexual relationship with French, who lived at their house for a stint. After French sent the mother sexually explicit pictures of Bagshaw, they considered seeking a restraining order. It wasn't known if they did that.

French was arrested in Colorado two days after Bagshaw was killed. He also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held without bail. No attorney is listed for him in court records.