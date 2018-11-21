Man charged in deadly shooting of Milwaukee girl in home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee prosecutors filed homicide charges against a 26-year-old man suspected of firing into a home and killing a 13-year-old girl in her living room.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says Isaac Barnes faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, discharging a gun into a building, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say Barnes' ex-girlfriend may have been the target of the attack that killed Sandra Parks Monday night.

Barnes' ex-girlfriend says he told her, "I was going to fan you down" but didn't because she had her kids in her parked car while visiting her sister, prosecutors say.

An acquaintance of Barnes was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, but he wasn't involved in the shooting. Neither had an attorney listed yet.