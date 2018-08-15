Man charged in deadly home invasion in Georgia

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a deadly home invasion in Georgia.

Gwinnett County police tell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 32-year-old Terrence Darnell Lee was arrested Thursday. He was charged with felony murder in the death of 27-year-old Kemar Hawkins and other offenses.

Hawkins was found shot inside of a home on Aug. 2 and later died at a hospital. Police have said that the shooter entered the home by prying the screen off an open window.

Cpl. Wilbert Rundles says another home invasion occurred in the same neighborhood July 28. Lee was charged with armed robbery, home invasion and aggravated assault in that incident. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com