Man charged in deadly drunken driving crash in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man has been charged in a deadly drunken driving crash on Interstate 44.

Thirty-nine-year-old William Dorlac pleaded not guilty Tuesday to driving drunk in the crash that killed 65-year-old Deborah Coleman, of Lebanon, Missouri. His attorney, Dean Price, declined to comment, saying he is awaiting further investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dorlac was arrested Sunday after his pickup truck went across the median of I-44 and struck the sport utility vehicle that Coleman was driving.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Dorlac told authorities he drank two or three 16-ounce (453 gram) beers that had an alcohol content of 9.6 percent.

Prosecutors in Greene County say Dorlac previously pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in neighboring Christian County. Dorlac has posted bond.

