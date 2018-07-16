Man charged in deadly Fourth of July shooting in Missouri

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in a deadly Fourth of July shooting in suburban St. Louis.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathan Jolliff, of St. Louis, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 38-year-old Pamela Taylor.

Police say officers found her body in the street near her home after they were called to her Wellston neighborhood.

Joliff was arrested Saturday. He is being held without bond. It isn't known if he has an attorney.

Court records show he was on probation for resisting arrest in a 2017 case.