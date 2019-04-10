Man charged in brutal 2015 attack of woman on Iowa trail

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in northeastern Iowa have charged a former Waterloo man with viciously beating and raping a woman he ambushed on a trail in 2015.

The Courier reports that a judge set bond Wednesday at $1.5 million for 24-year-old Patrick Richard Burt, who was recently extradited from Aurora, Colorado, where he was arrested on an Iowa warrant in the case. Burt is charged with kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault and willful injury.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams says the victim was jogging on the Waterloo trail in July 2015 when she was attacked, beaten unconscious, dragged into nearby woods and raped. Passersby later found her semiconscious with a broken nose, chipped teeth and other injuries.

Police say the attacker's DNA was found on and collected from the victim. Authorities were alerted years later that a match had been found with Burt, who had his DNA collected following a 2017 arrest on unrelated charges.

