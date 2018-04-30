Man charged in Roseburg homicide; victim stabbed near hotel

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in southwestern Oregon.

Roseburg police say Billy Dale Conner-Ferguson was arrested Monday, the same day officers found an unconscious man in the parking lot of a Rodeway Inn hotel. The victim was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim's name has not been released.