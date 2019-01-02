Man charged in Alabama nightclub shooting at rapper's show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man a security guard shot after he fired an AK-47 assault rifle outside an Alabama nightclub where rapper Boosie BadAzz was performing has been released jail.

Huntsville police Lt. Michael Johnson tells news outlets 33-year-old Samuel Demario Williams was jailed in Madison County on menacing, reckless endangerment and gun charges.

Johnson says the shooting happened early Monday at the 3208 club, and Williams was taken to jail after being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the thigh. No one else was injured.

Boosie described the gunfire in a video posted on Instagram, saying people should learn how to behave at his shows.

Records show Williams was released from jail Tuesday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Authorities are investigating and others could be charged.