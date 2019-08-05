Man charged after police find mistreated animals on farm

LORRAINE, N.Y. (AP) — A man has been accused of abusing animals on a northern New York farm.

Jeffrey Zehr of Adams was charged with 14 misdemeanor counts for allegedly failing to properly care for animals.

New York State police responded to a report of animal cruelty on Saturday at farm in Lorraine, where troopers found more than two dozen animals without proper food and water.

Syracuse.com reports police also found 14 animal carcasses, including calves, on the property.

Police called in assistance from a local veterinarian, who euthanized a horse and a calf "due to severely poor health prognosis."

The 38-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20.

It was unclear if Zehr had a lawyer.