Man charged after Chicago shooting spree leaves 3 injured

CHICAGO (AP) — A man authorities say went on a crime spree last week in Chicago that included four carjackings and the shooting of an elderly man now faces federal charges.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the U.S. Attorney's office says 23-year-old Earrious Moore is in a federal detention center in Chicago after being charged with felony attempted carjacking.

Police say that on Thursday evening Moore shot and injured an 84-year-old man who refused to give up his car and a 37-year-old man after he tried to steal his car. He's also suspected of shooting and injuring his brother at an apartment earlier in the day.

Moore was arrested Thursday evening shortly after the elderly man was shot. Police say he was carrying a handgun with an extended magazine.