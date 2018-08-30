Man avoids jail time for puppy deaths at illegal kennel

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who worked for a dog breeder convicted of hanging puppies and giving Valium to another dog that died will avoid jail time.

The Salem News reports a judge sentenced 38-year-old Jason Gentry to 2 ½ years in jail Wednesday but suspended the sentence for three years.

Gentry testified against breeder Dominick Donovan, who prosecutors say ran a squalid kennel in Lynn and mistreated the dogs.

Donovan was sentenced in July to four years in jail after he was convicted of animal cruelty.

Gentry pleaded guilty in March to 12 counts of animal cruelty. He has been ordered not to work or live with animals except for the four dogs his family owns.

Prosecutors dropped multiple counts of animal cruelty against Gentry as part of his plea deal.