Man arrested on assault charge in kayaking fracas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have arrested an Alabama man in what's being described as an attack that occurred during a kayaking trip on a river.

News outlets report that 26-year-old Jordan English was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree assault.

English and another man previously were named in a lawsuit accusing them of attacking a group of teenagers who were kayaking on a north Alabama river earlier this month.

One of the teens told reporters that another kayaker began yelling taunts and threats at his group. The dispute escalated into a fight that left a youth with injuries including a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

Court records aren't yet available to show whether English has an attorney in the criminal case, and he's representing himself in the lawsuit.