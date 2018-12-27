Man arrested in shooting death in Alabama custody exchange

HAMILTON, Ala. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of the father of his girlfriend's children during a custody exchange in Alabama on Christmas Day.

News outlets reported the shooting happened outside the Hamilton Police Department in Marion County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Andrew Cochran is charged with murder in the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released yet.

Hamilton Police Chief Ronnie Vickery said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when a mother and her boyfriend went to meet her children's father outside the police department. The children were supposed to spend the holiday with their father.

Vickery said after the parents began to argue, the mother's boyfriend shot the father.

It wasn't known if Cochrane has an attorney yet who could comment on the charge.