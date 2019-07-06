Man arrested in death of original Mouseketeer in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon have arrested a man in the death of an original member of Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club."

Oregon State Police said 36-year-old Daniel James Burda was taken into custody Friday on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, criminal mistreatment and identity theft in the death of Dennis Day.

It's unknown if Burda has an attorney.

Day's husband, Ernie Caswell, first reported him missing nearly a year ago while at the hospital with memory loss.

Day's body was then found at their Phoenix, Oregon, home in April following a months-long missing person investigation.

Neighbors say Burda had lived with the elderly couple at their southern Oregon house.

Day was a founding member of the Mickey Mouse Club for two seasons in the 1950s.