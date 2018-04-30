https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-arrested-in-South-Carolina-motel-room-12874071.php
Man arrested in South Carolina motel room shooting death
Published 5:38 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man found shot to death in a South Carolina motel room.
North Charleston police say 19-year-old Daniel Reed was arrested Sunday on charges including murder. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.
Officers say they responded to a North Charleston Rodeway Inn on Saturday after a man was found shot inside a room. The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 31-year-old Jesse Weathers of Mount Pleasant.
Reed ran from police they pulled him over but was ultimately arrested. Police say admitted to being involved in the shooting and discarding a handgun, which officers later recovered.
