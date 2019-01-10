Man arrested in South Carolina man found dead Christmas Eve

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the Christmas Eve shooting death of a man in South Carolina.

Orangeburg County sheriff's deputies told news outlets Wednesday evening that 55-year-old Stanley Lee Dixon of Denmark has been arrested and charged with murder.

Dixon is charged with killing 40-year-old Louis Wise of Bamberg County on Dec. 24.

Wise's body was found off U.S. 301 the day after Christmas near Cope.

Investigators have not released a motive for the killing. The State Law Enforcement Division and Denmark police are helping with the investigation.

It was not known if Dixon has an attorney yet.