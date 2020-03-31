Man arrested in Kitsap house standoff faces more charges

KITSAP, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old man was charged with multiple crimes in Washington state after allegedly threatening to kill his parents and barricading himself in his mother's home while deputies attempted to arrest him, authorities said.

Michael Eby Barr was arrested on charges of felony harassment and arson, after Kitsap County sheriff's deputies say he threatened officers and set a fire in the house during the standoff, the Kitsap Sun reported Monday.

A hit-and-run charge was added after Barr struck a deputy car and proceed to drive home where the three-hour standoff began Friday, prosecutors said.

SWAT officers and other authorities surrounded the house and evacuated neighbors before arresting the man, authorities said. Barr is being held in the Kitsap County jail on $225,000 bail.

Barr was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and stopped taking his medications, leading him to become threatening to his mother and stepfather, court documents said. The parents left the house, checked into a motel and had power and water in the house turned off in an attempt to drive Barr out of the home, documents said.

It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer.