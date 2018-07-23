Man arrested for exercising in the nude

PLAISTOW, N.H. (AP) — A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers he thought he was in a "judgment free zone," before being arrested.

NECN reports 34-year-old Eric Stagno of Haverhill, Massachusetts was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness, and disorderly conduct on Sunday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Plaistow Planet Fitness.

Police say that he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat.

He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness' slogan that it is a "judgment free zone." He is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept 21 in Plaistow District Court. Stagno could not be reached, and ahis attorney could not be immediately identified.