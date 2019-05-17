Man arrested during Nicaraguan protest killed in prison

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A 57-year-old man arrested for taking part in protests against Nicaragua's government had been killed by a bullet in a prison north of the capital amid disturbances that left six prison officials injured.

Nicaragua's interior ministry said the incident in Modelo prison began in the early afternoon when a group of prisoners caused "a serious disturbance to the public order." Eddy Antonio Montes Praslin died after being rushed to a hospital, according to the ministry statement.

Montes Praslin had dual Nicaraguan-U.S. nationality, according to Julio Montenegro, a lawyer for the Permanent Commission of Human Rights.

Authorities said Montes Praslin and other inmates tried to take a weapon away from a guard. But relatives of the prisoners said several patrols of riot troops entered the prison and gunshots were heard.