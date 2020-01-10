Man arrested at court for trying to carry in loaded guns

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Courthouse security officers arrested a Maine man at a Portland courthouse after he brought two loaded handguns into the building.

Michael Noble, 46, of Gray, tried to get through security at the courthouse with the guns on Tuesday, WCSH-TV reported. He was in court for a traffic violation.

Marshals patted Noble down after he set off a metal detector alarm and found two handguns in his pocket, along with ammunition.

Noble was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a courthouse. He was released on bail. It was unclear on Friday if he had hired a lawyer.

A call to a phone number listed under Noble's name was not returned.