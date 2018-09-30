Man arrested after shots fired at Arkansas post office

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after gunshots were fired at a central Arkansas post office.

Police in Conway, Arkansas, say 46-year-old Stephen Potts has been charged with aggravated assault, residential burglary, carrying a loaded weapon in a publicly owned facility and criminal mischief.

Police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff says Potts fired about six shots inside the Conway post office in an apparent armed robbery attempt Saturday afternoon. She says no one was injured and Potts was immediately taken into custody.

It was unclear from jail records if Potts has an attorney.