Man arrested after dump truck drops gravel on interstate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 50-year-old man police say used a dump truck to drop loads of gravel on Interstate 5 in Portland and attempted to elude police in the vehicle has been taken into custody.

KOIN-TV reports that Craig Ferrero was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangering and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Dozens of police officers pursued the dump truck that left the freeway. It finally stopped on Southwest Barbur Boulevard after spike strips shredded its tires.

It's not clear from online records if Ferrero has an attorney.

Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/