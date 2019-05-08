Man admits to illegally getting drugs from pharmacist-wife

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Salina man has admitted to illegally getting stolen prescription drugs from his wife before she lost her pharmacist license.

The U.S. attorney's office says 29-year-old Dalton Hartley pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Wichita to one count of acquiring controlled substances through fraud.

Prosecutors said in a news release that he received 450 tablets of the painkiller hydrocodone and 360 tablets of the sedative alprazolam from his wife, Kirsty Hartley. He admitted in his plea that he knew she was altering legitimate prescriptions while she was working at a CVS Pharmacy in Salina in order to divert the medications to him.

His wife entered a guilty plea in the case last month. It has been recommended that they be sentenced to 18 months of house arrest.