Man accused on massive Northwest poaching ring set for trial

STEVENSON, Wash. (AP) — One of four Longview men charged in a massive Pacific Northwest poaching ring is set to go to trial.

The Daily News of Longview reports that the trial for Eddy Dills is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Skamania County Superior Court. He faces 26 charges related to illegal hunting. He pleaded not guilty last year.

Prosecutors in seven counties in Washington and Oregon have filed cases against about a dozen people alleged to have been involved in the ring, which allegedly operated out of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in southwest Washington.

His son, Joseph Dills, pleaded guilty last month in Skamania County Superior Court to first-degree big game hunting, illegal hunting with dogs and wasting wildlife.

Two other Longview men, William Haynes and Erik Christian Martin, are scheduled for trial next month.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com