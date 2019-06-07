Man accused of voting in 2 states in 2016 election

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of voting in that state and in Massachusetts during the November 2016 general election.

Thirty-six-year-old Todd Krysiak, of Alton, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday on one count of voting in more than one state. Prosecutors say he also voted in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Krysiak is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Belknap County Superior Court.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a number couldn't be found for him.