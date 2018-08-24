Man accused of stealing $6,000 from disabled client

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is accused of stealing more than $6,000 in EBT benefits from a disabled client.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's office says 35-year-old Christopher Gardner, of Pembroke, was indicted Friday on two larceny counts.

Gardner is accused of using a client's EBT benefits without permission while working as an assistant manager at a group home run by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

The State Auditor's office found that Gardner used the benefits on grocery store purchases totaling more than $6,382 from January 2015 through October 2017. The office found that none of the purchases were made for the client.

It was not immediately clear if Gardner has an attorney.