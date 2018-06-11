https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-accused-of-shooting-into-vehicle-striking-12984766.php
Man accused of shooting into vehicle, striking the driver
Published 1:33 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
TRINITY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle and striking the driver.
Authorities tell news outlets that 25-year-old Corey Wayne Melson, of Moulton, was taken into custody Thursday. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and other offenses.
Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell says dispatch received a call from Kevin Sapp on Thursday night. Sapp told authorities he had been shot while driving. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff says the motive for the shooting is believed to be over money that Melson thinks is owed to him from a job he assisted Sapp on. It's unclear if Melson has a lawyer.
