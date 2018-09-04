Man accused of shooting at teen denies charges

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with shooting at a pickup truck driven by a teenager who police say went into his unlocked home thinking there was a party there.

Seacoastonline.com reports Mark Gray of Portsmouth pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to two felony counts of reckless conduct and one count of criminal threatening.

Police say the teenager went to the address on Aug. 18 based on a text message he received. When the teenager went into the home around 3:30 a.m. the residents were awakened.

Police say the shots were fired into the street while the teen was fleeing.

Gray is prohibited from contacting the teenager or possessing firearms.

