Man accused of molesting 2 children years ago in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of molesting children several years ago has been arrested in Mississippi.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets in a statement that 57-year-old Frank David Harrison was arrested on Monday. Investigators say he is accused of molesting two children younger than 14 between 2009 and 2014.

The sheriff's office says deputies had received a report from the state Department of Child Protection Services and started investigating Harrison.

Authorities did not say how Harrison knew the children.

Harrison has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.