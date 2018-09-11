Man accused of making false robbery report in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man lied to police about being robbed in Kearney.

Buffalo County Court records say Quinton Phillips, of Riverdale, is charged with misdemeanor theft and false reporting. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Phillips' arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Police say Phillips worked for a security company and had been assigned to make a night deposit of money from the Viaero Center after a hockey game Saturday night. He told police he was robbed before he could make the deposit, but officers say he lied and had taken the money for himself.

It's unclear how much money was taken.