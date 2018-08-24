Man accused of killing neighbor tries to fire attorney

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing his neighbor tried to fire his attorney and represent himself - a request denied by the judge.

The Centralia Chronicle reports that Randolph T. Graham of Winlock, Washington, tried to dismiss his attorney Thursday.

Graham made his announcement on the second day of his trial in the shooting death of Randy Lester. Graham was displeased, he said, with how attorney David Arcuri had handled his defense the day before and with the amount of time the two have spent together building his case.

Graham is accused of fatally shooting Lester May 23 while he played basketball at the end of his driveway with his son. The incident was allegedly prompted by a number of disputes, including a split electric bill for a shared well, placement of a car and basketball hoop in a shared easement and the shooting of Graham's pet rabbits.